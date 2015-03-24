U.S. Stock Gains Send S&P 500, Dow To Record Highs

U.S. stocks finished a thinly-traded day with modest gains on Monday, that nonetheless sent the main benchmarks to close at record levels for the fourth straight session. Commodity prices took center stage, with both gold and oil futures dropping sharply on Monday. The S&P 500 closed at a new record high, adding 6.34 points, or 0.3%, higher at 2,038.26. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also reached a record level, adding 39.81 points, or 0.2%, to 17,613.74. The Nasdaq Composite rose 19.08 points, or 0.4%, to 4,651.62, the highest level since March 2,000.
