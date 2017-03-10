U.S. Stock Futures Extend Gains After Strong Payrolls Data

U.S. stock futures added to gains after data showing the economy added 235,000 jobs in February, pushing unemployment rate to 4.7%, both numbers exceeding Wall Street expectations. The government said 238,000 new jobs were created in January instead of 227,000. The final and the most important data point before the Federal Reserve's policy meeting next week all but confirms a rate increase. The S&P 500 futures rose 10 points, or 0.4%, at 2,376. The Nasdaq-100 futures advanced 21 points, or 0.4% at 5,387. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 91 points or 0.4%, to 20,961.
