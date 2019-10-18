Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Markets

U.K. ETF Gains on Brexit Deal, Still Faces Uncertain Parliament Response

ETF Trends

This article was originally published on ETFTrends.com.

United Kingdom country-specific ETFs strengthened on Thursday after Britain reached a tentative Brexit deal with the European Union, but further gains were capped as Prime Minister Boris Johnson still needs a divided parliament to approve the agreement. The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEArca: EWU) rose 0.6% on Thursday. “All in all, I am happy, [...]

Continue Reading Below

Read more at ETFTrends.com >