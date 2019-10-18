U.K. ETF Gains on Brexit Deal, Still Faces Uncertain Parliament Response
This article was originally published on ETFTrends.com.
United Kingdom country-specific ETFs strengthened on Thursday after Britain reached a tentative Brexit deal with the European Union, but further gains were capped as Prime Minister Boris Johnson still needs a divided parliament to approve the agreement. The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEArca: EWU) rose 0.6% on Thursday. “All in all, I am happy, [...]
Continue Reading Below