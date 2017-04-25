Tyson Foods To Acquire AdvancePierre Foods Holdings For $4.2 Bln

Tyson Foods Inc. said early Tuesday that it has agreed to acquire AdvancePierre Foods Holdings Inc. in a deal valued at $4.2 billion, including $3.2 billion in equity value and $1.1 billion in assumption of AdvancePierre debt. Tyson's offer is $40.25 per share for AdvancePierre's outstanding shares, above the $36.67 value of AdvancePierre shares as of Monday's close. AdvancePierre stock rose 9.1% in premarket trade Tuesday after the news. The deal is expected to close in the third quarter. Tyson shares have surged 4.4% over the last three months, and AdvancePierre shares have surged 33.2%, compared with a 3.3% rise in the S&P 500 .
