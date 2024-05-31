Trump’s conviction, stocks May rally, oil merger mania, Costco's update

-Former President Trump's historic conviction

-Stocks end the month of May on a high note

-The Fed's preferred measure of inflation released

-Oil patch sees more merger mania

-Disney CEO Bob Iger receives good news

-Costco clears up speculation over its popular food combo deal

-McDonald's pushes back on price-hike backlash

-A major U.S. grocer with 400 locations is shutting some of its stores

THE VERDICT: A New York City jury convicted the former President on all 34 felony counts of falsifying business documents…more on the Trump verdict. In the hours following, the Trump 2024 campaign saw a windfall of donations…continue reading here.

VIDEO: Harvard Law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz on Trump's conviction.

STOCKS' WINNING MONTH: U.S. stocks ended the month of May with gains as the tech-heavy Nasdaq stole the show …more on the markets.

Stocks Wrap Winning May S&P 500: +4.84% Nasdaq: +6.88% Dow Jones Industrial Average: +2.36% Source: ThomsonOne

THE ETF REPORT: NEED TO KNOW INSIGHTS

VIDEO: What's most important for U.S. financial markets?

LIVE PRICES FOR CRYPTOCURRENCIES: HERE

FED'S FAVORITE INFLATION GAUGE: Central bankers have a preferred data point when it comes to inflation. This go-round, it showed some relief... continue reading here. This came one day after Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphel Bostic gave his outlook on when a rate cut may happen…continue reading here.

FOX BUSINESS EXCLUSIVE VIDEO : Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphel Bostic talks to FOX Business.

CRUDE COMBOS: Another week, another major oil merger as ConocoPhillips agrees to buy Marathon Oil for $22.5 billion…continue reading here. This as Hess Corporation shareholders approved the company's $53 billion merger with Chevron Corporation…continue reading here.

VIDEO: Chevron's CEO talks about the future of world oil.

GOOD RIDDENCE?: Disney CEO Bob Iger is reportedly finally rid of his activist nemesis…continue reading here.

COSTCO CLEARS THE AIR: The warehouse retailer's new CEO cleared up speculation about the future of the $1.50 hot dog-and-soda value deal…continue reading here.

MCPUSH BACK: Mickey D's says the complaints about recent price hikes, especially the so-called $18 hamburger, are overdone…continue reading here.

RIP: Another retailer is shuttering stores. This time it's a grocer with 400 stores in the Northeast…continue reading here.

DON'T MISS IT: The FOX Business Rundown Podcast - more podcasts here.

UP NEXT:

-Looking for more business and market-moving headlines? Find more from FOX Business here .

-Want live updates? Get the FOX Business app here.