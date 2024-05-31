Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Fox Business Rundown Newsletter
Published

Trump’s conviction, stocks May rally, oil merger mania, Costco's update

The Nasdaq Composite rose over 6% during the month of May

close
SlateStone Wealth chief market strategist Kenny Polcari joins 'Varney & Co.' to discuss whether Trump's guilty verdicts will have a long-term impact on markets. video

Markets shrugged off the Trump verdict: Kenny Polcari

SlateStone Wealth chief market strategist Kenny Polcari joins 'Varney & Co.' to discuss whether Trump's guilty verdicts will have a long-term impact on markets.

-Former President Trump's historic conviction 

-Stocks end the month of May on a high note 

-The Fed's preferred measure of inflation released 

-Oil patch sees more merger mania 

-Disney CEO Bob Iger receives good news 

-Costco clears up speculation over its popular food combo deal 

-McDonald's pushes back on price-hike backlash 

-A major U.S. grocer with 400 locations is shutting some of its stores 

THE VERDICT: A New York City jury convicted the former President on all 34 felony counts of falsifying business documents…more on the Trump verdict. In the hours following, the Trump 2024 campaign saw a windfall of donationscontinue reading here.

VIDEO: Harvard Law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz on Trump's conviction. 

Donald Trump arrives to Trump Tower after being found guilty

Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower, Thursday, May 30, 2024, after being found guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree. (Felipe Ramales for Fox News Digital / Fox News)

STOCKS' WINNING MONTH: U.S. stocks ended the month of May with gains as the tech-heavy Nasdaq stole the show more on the markets.

Stocks Wrap Winning May 

 S&P 500: +4.84%

Nasdaq: +6.88% 

Dow Jones Industrial Average: +2.36%

Source: ThomsonOne 

THE ETF REPORT: NEED TO KNOW INSIGHTS

VIDEO: What's most important for U.S. financial markets?

LIVE PRICES FOR CRYPTOCURRENCIES: HERE

FED'S FAVORITE INFLATION GAUGE: Central bankers have a preferred data point when it comes to inflation. This go-round, it showed some relief... continue reading here. This came one day after Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphel Bostic gave his outlook on when a rate cut may happen…continue reading here.

FOX BUSINESS EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphel Bostic talks to FOX Business.

CRUDE COMBOS: Another week, another major oil merger as ConocoPhillips agrees to buy Marathon Oil for $22.5 billion…continue reading here. This as Hess Corporation shareholders approved the company's $53 billion merger with Chevron Corporation…continue reading here.

VIDEO: Chevron's CEO talks about the future of world oil.

GOOD RIDDENCE?: Disney CEO Bob Iger is reportedly finally rid of his activist nemesis…continue reading here.

COSTCO CLEARS THE AIR: The warehouse retailer's new CEO cleared up speculation about the future of the $1.50 hot dog-and-soda value deal…continue reading here.

MCPUSH BACK: Mickey D's says the complaints about recent price hikes, especially the so-called $18 hamburger, are overdone…continue reading here.

RIP: Another retailer is shuttering stores. This time it's a grocer with 400 stores in the Northeast…continue reading here.

DON'T MISS IT: The FOX Business Rundown Podcast - more podcasts here.

FOX Business

FOX Business Podcasts  (Fox Business)

UP NEXT:

-Looking for more business and market-moving headlines? Find more from FOX Business here.

-Want live updates? Get the FOX Business app here.

-Did someone forward you this email? Subscribe to additional newsletters from Fox News and FOX Business here.