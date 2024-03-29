Expand / Collapse search
Trump wows Wall St., Boeing CEO out, Baltimore bridge fallout, Sam Bankman-Fried sentenced

The S&P had its best start to a year since 2019

BlackRock Chairman and CEO Larry Fink gives his economic outlook on 'The Claman Countdown.'

Larry Fink: I don't think markets are in a bubble

BlackRock Chairman and CEO Larry Fink gives his economic outlook on 'The Claman Countdown.'

-Stocks wrap up their best start to a year since 2019; Bitcoin barrels ahead 

-Donald Trump's newest company gets warm Wall Street welcome 

-Boeing CEO throws in the towel amid safety crisis 

-Baltimore bridge tragedy may have a long-lasting economic impact 

-Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried heading to jail 

-Disney and DeSantis truce? 

MARKET MAGIC:… Investors celebrated a stellar first-half of the year, sending the S&P 500 up over 10%, the best start to a year since 2019, ending at an all-time high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also ended in record territory. Still, crypto did even better. It gained over 60% this year…continue reading here.  

S&P 500: YTD +10%

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink on stocks, retirement and bitcoin's bounce. 

WALL STREET WELCOMES BACK TRUMP: Shares of former President Trump's social media company surged after making its Nasdaq Composite debut under the ticker symbol D-J-T. It's raising his net worth at a time when he needs to raise more cash for his legal woes, while also reinforcing his free speech efforts…continue reading here. 

What to know about Trump's newly public social media stock. 

GROUNDED: Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun will step down at the end of the year, along with several other high-ranking executives, as the safety crisis at the aircraft manufacturer shows no sign of easing…continue reading here. 

Boeing vs. Airbus - the state of the industry. 

BALTIMORE BRIDGE TRAGEDY: The collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge will likely impact supply chains and the U.S. economy for some time, say experts…continue reading here.

A bystander recounts the horror of the bridge collapse. 

Baltimore Harbor MV Dali Francis Scott Key Bridge

The remains of the Francis Scott Key Bridge March 26, 2024, in Baltimore. (Michael A. McCoy for The Washington Post via Getty Images / Getty Images)

SBF SENTENCED: The ex-FTX CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried, fell from grace after being convicted on seven counts of securities fraud. Judge Lewis A. Kaplan delivered a sentence that will send the 32-year old away for a long time…continue reading here.

SBF's sentence is harsh, but some say not harsh enough. 

TRUCE?: Disney and a Florida board backed by Gov. DeSantis reached an agreement in a legal battle ahead of the House of Mouse's key annual meeting next week…continue reading here.

Disney CEO Bob Iger and activist Nelson Peltz prepare to battle. 

