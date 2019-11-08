Trump: 'Very important' vaping decision will be issued next week

President Trump said on Friday that a final decision on vaping products will be issued next week.

Continue Reading Below

Trump said vaping became a big industry and the administration is considering flavors, age of use and industry jobs.

JUUL HALTS SALES OF MINT-FLAVORED E-CIGARETTE PODS AMID FEDERAL SCRUTINY

“We are going to be coming out with a very important position on vaping,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “We have to take care of our kids most importantly. So we are going to have an age limit of 21 or so.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday said more than 2,000 vaping-related illnesses have been reported. Illnesses have occurred in every state but Alaska. There have been 40 deaths from mysterious lung illnesses linked to vaping confirmed in 24 states.

Juul Labs on Thursday announced that it would halt sales of mint-flavored e-cigarette pods following two surveys in recent weeks. According to the 2019 National Youth Tobacco Survey, nearly 1 million adolescencents used e-cigarette products daily, with a majority favoring ones made by Juul. The Monitoring the Future survey, published in the Journal of American Medical Association this week, revealed that mint-flavored e-cigarette pods were most popular among underage users.

FOX Business' Thomas Barrabi contributed to this report.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE