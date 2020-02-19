Trump touts stock market, jobs, slams Bloomberg for spending millions

Billionaire Michael Bloomberg and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., may have been on a different stage than President Trump Wednesday night but that didn't stop the commander in chief from touting his economic record while slamming the two 2020 presidential contenders.

Continue Reading Below

"From our rural communities to our inner cities, we're expanding the blessings of America to all of our citizens," Trump told supporters at a rally in Phoenix, Arizona. “We added another 225,000 new jobs last month alone.”

READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS BY CLICKING HERE

“We've set 144 records on the stock market in three years," he said to the crowd. "And you know what that means? That your 401(k)s are up 60, 70, 80, 90, 100 percent."

Ahead of the rally, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq hit fresh record highs, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average nearing the key psychological 30,000 level.

US JOB GROWTH SURGES IN JANUARY, WITH 225,000 ADDED

While his economic message was clear, the president also used the opportunity to criticize both Bloomberg and Sanders as they debated on a Las Vegas stage.

"They just came out with a poll a little while ago, 'mini Mike' was at 15 and 'crazy Bernie' was at 31, that's a lot and 'mini Mike' just spent $500 million," said Trump who also accused Bloomberg of "buying" his candidacy.

BLOOMBERG TARGET AT DEMOCRATIC DEBATE

For Bernie, even though he is ahead in the polls, Trump warned that may not be enough. "The DNC is gonna take it away from Bernie again," he added referring to the last election when evidence surfaced that the Democrats actively undermined Sanders in favor of Hillary Clinton.

BLOOMBERG SPENDS LAVISHLY ON SUPER TUESDAY ADS

Meanwhile, on the Nevada stage, Bloomberg in his first debate fended off attacks from his Democratic rivals.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., hit him hard describing him as a billionaire who disrespects women, as reported by Fox News.

“I’d like to talk about who we’re running against,” Warren said, standing directly next to Bloomberg on stage in Las Vegas. “A billionaire who calls women fat broads and horse-faced lesbians, and no I’m not talking about Donald Trump, I’m talking about Mayor Bloomberg.”

WARREN UNLOADS ON BLOOMBERG FOR DISRESPECTING WOMEN

Warren added: “Democrats take a huge risk if we just substitute one arrogant billionaire for another.”

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE