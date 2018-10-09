Trump to talk ethanol, boost candidates at Iowa rally

article

President Donald Trump is heading to Iowa to boost Republican candidates and roll out new summer fuel standards.

Trump's rally in Council Bluffs is the latest stop on a busy tour campaigning for Republican candidates in the lead-up to November's midterm congressional elections.

Trump is expected to announce a long-expected move lifting the federal ban on summer sales of gasoline with high-ethanol blends that will allow year-round sales.

The change is a boon for Iowa and other farm states that have pushed for greater sales of the corn-based fuel.

It's also seen as a reward for Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley, who led the contentious but successful fight to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court as Senate Judiciary Committee chairman.