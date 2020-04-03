Trump slams 3M over mask production, invokes Defense Production Act

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

President Trump slammed 3M Co in a tweet on Thursday in regards to the company's production of protective masks.

Trump invoked the Defense Production Act to get the company to produce face masks.

At Thursday coronavirus briefing, Trump said "Hopefully they'll be able to do what they are supposed to do," he said.

St. Paul, Minnesota-based 3M did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said at the briefing, "We've had some issues making sure that all of the production that 3M does around the world, enough of it is coming back here to the right places."

3M has doubled mask production since January. The company's N95 masks are considered the gold standard by medical workers and public-health officials, according to The Wall Street Journal.

N-95 face masks made by 3M and other companies are in short supply among healthcare workers treating coronavirus patients.

The Defense Production Act grants the president the power to expand industrial production of key materials or products for national security.