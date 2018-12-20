Trump reminisces about 'Green Acres,' signs farm bill

Image 1 of 2 ▼ President Donald Trump, followed by Vice President Mike Pence, arrives to speak at a signing ceremony for H.R. 2, the "Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018," in the South Court Auditorium of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, on the White House complex, Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

President Donald Trump knows how to make an entrance.

Minutes before signing a massive agriculture bill, he tweeted a video of himself at the 2006 Emmy awards dressed like a farmer and belting out the tune to "Green Acres" with "Will and Grace" star Megan Mullally.

"Green Acres is the place to be. Farm living is the life for me," sang Trump, holding a pitchfork and wearing a white T-shirt, denim overalls and a straw hat.

The "Green Acres" tune then played just before Trump entered the auditorium where Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and other guests had been waiting for about an hour.

"Somebody had that and I said 'put it on. Not too much of it, but put it on,'" said Trump, a former reality TV star.

Shortly after Trump tweeted the video, Mullally tweeted, "omg."

Trump signed the farm bill Thursday after the Agriculture Department announced plans to tighten work requirement for food-stamp recipients under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

Negotiations over the bill had stalled in Congress over a provision by the House to cut the food-aid program and the Senate's unwillingness to go along.

Trump had voiced strong support for stricter work requirements. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said a pending regulation to tighten work requirements was a tradeoff for Trump's support.

The farm bill reauthorizes agriculture and conservation programs at a rough cost of $400 billion over five years or $867 billion over 10 years.

The light-hearted bill signing came as Washington was gripped by the threat of a potential government shutdown due to a funding dispute.

Associated Press writer Juliet Linderman contributed to this report.