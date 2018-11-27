Trump rejects key conclusion of US government climate report

article

President Donald Trump says he doesn't believe a key conclusion of a U.S. government report on the economic costs of climate change, but economists say the warning of hundreds of billions of dollars a year in global warming costs is pretty much on the money.

They cited Hurricanes Harvey, Maria and Irma as evidence. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says those three 2017 storms caused at least $265 billion in damage.

The National Climate Assessment report, quietly unveiled Friday, warned that natural disasters are worsening in the United States because of global warming.

The president said Monday that he had read some of the report "and it's fine" but not the part about the devastating economic impact.