Trump pushes for speedy NAFTA renegotiation in Mexico letter

Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has released a one-page letter from President Donald Trump in which the U.S. leader urges a speedy renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Trump also warns there could be a much different route should the discussions drag out. In the past, he has threatened to cancel NAFTA.

The U.S. leader says in the letter dated Friday that he believes a successful NAFTA renegotiation will lead to more jobs and higher wages for both Mexico and the U.S.

He also agrees with four bilateral priorities laid out by Lopez Obrador in an earlier July letter: trade, migration, development and security.

Representatives from Mexico, Canada and the U.S. are set to meet in Washington on Thursday to resume the trade talks.