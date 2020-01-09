Trump: Phase two China trade talks to start 'right away'

President Trump won't waste any time in beginning talks for a comprehensive trade deal with China.

He told reporters that phase two trade talks with China will begin immediately.

“We’ll start right away negotiating phase two," the president said Thursday at the White House. "I think I might want to wait to finish it till after the election because by doing that I think we can actually make a little bit better deal, maybe a lot better deal."

The president's comments come hours after Beijing confirmed that Liu He, China's top trade negotiator, will lead a delegation to the U.S. next week to sign the phase one trade agreement on Jan. 15.

"Phase one is a phenomenal deal," Trump said Tuesday. "It could be up to $50 billion in farm product."

He touted a recent rally in corn and cattle prices as evidence the deal is good for farmers. Front month corn futures have gained 7.41 percent since the trade deal was announced on Dec. 12 and front month cattle futures have climbed 7.49 percent, according to FactSet data.

"The farmers like me anyway. That's what I like about the farmers," Trump said.