Trump Offers Flynn National Security Adviser Job: Reports

Retired Army Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn has been offered the job of national security adviser to President-elect Donald Trump, according to multiple news reports. Flynn served as director of the Defense Intelligence Agency until he was fired by President Obama in 2014 over his contentious leadership style. Flynn, 57 and a registered Democrat, advised Trump on national security matters during his presidential campaign. While Flynn has a distinguished military career, he has been the subject of much controversy in recent years over his radical views on Islam and social media posts spreading conspiracy theories and obscene memes. As national security adviser, Flynn's appointment would not need Senate approval.
