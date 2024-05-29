Trump Media shares volatile after historic conviction

Shares of Trump Media and Technology Group, the parent of Donald Trump's Truth Social, bounced between gains and losses in early trading on Friday after a jury found the former president guilty on all 34 counts in a criminal hush money trial.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % DJT TRUMP MEDIA & TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORP 50.02 -1.82 -3.51%

Trump Media shares are up more than 7% this week. Broader stocks were marginally higher.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 38133.38 +21.90 +0.06% SP500 S&P 500 5212.09 -23.39 -0.45% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 16561.385698 -175.69 -1.05%

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg charged Trump with falsifying business records in the first degree. Trump pleaded not guilty to all counts but was convicted on each.

Trump's company has not yet commented on the developments.

TRUMP LATEST: LIVE UPDATES

Several business leaders weighed in following the verdict, including Elon Musk, who denounced it as a stain on the "American legal system" in a post on X.

Ahead of the verdict, reports surfaced that Trump is mulling a White House role for Musk should he win in the fall.

TRUMP WEIGHS ROLE FOR ELON MUSK IF HE WINS WHITE HOUSE 2024

Earlier this week, Trump Media CEO Deven Nunes wrote a letter to Louisiana Office of Financial Institutions Commissioner Scott Jolly, highlighting what the company believes is stock manipulation of its shares. Nunes is asking Jolly to launch a probe.

"I respectfully request that you immediately open an investigation to determine the nature and extent of any illicit activities — and particularly whether the trading in DJT has violated Louisiana Securities Law," Nunes wrote.

TRUMP MEDIA FLAGS NASDAQ ON POSSIBLE MARKET MANIPULATION

This is not the first time Nunes has alleged market manipulation of Trump Media stock. In April, Nunes asked Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman to investigate similar alleged trading patterns.

Shares of Trump Media have advanced more than 180% this year despite losing money.

Trump Media and Technology Group

Earlier this month, the company reported a first-quarter operating loss of more than $12 million and revenue of $770,500. Additionally, the company disclosed that its retail shareholder base – smaller Main Street investors – totaled 621,000.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The former president is the largest single shareholder with a 65% stake valued at just under $6 billion, as tracked by Thomson One.