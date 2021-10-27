Trump ally Marjorie Taylor Greene loads up on Digital World Acquisition Corp. shares

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is throwing her support behind former President Trump’s latest business venture.

Greene, a Republican from Georgia, purchased between $15,001 and $50,000 worth of Digital World Acquisition Corp., the special purpose acquisition company linked to Trump’s planned social media platform, according to a financial disclosure.

TRUMP'S 'TRUTH SOCIAL' PLATFORM DEAL DRAWS STRONG INTEREST FROM INVESTORS

Greene purchased her shares on Oct. 22 when they traded between $67.96 and $175. They have since traded as low as $52.77.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % DWAC DIGITAL WORLD ACQUISITION CORP. 61.32 +2.25 +3.81%

"This transaction was reported in compliance with House rules and provides all required details about the transaction," Greene's office said in a statement to FOX Business.

Members of Congress and their families are required to disclose any assets purchased or sold, the dates of such transactions and the dollar amount.

Greene’s purchase of Digital World Acquisition Corp. shares was flagged to FOX Business by Congresstrading.com.

Greene is a staunch supporter of Trump's and has appeared at several of his rallies, both during the 2020 campaign and following his presidency. Greene has supported Trump’s unfounded claims that the 2020 election was stolen and supported an audit of the results.

The former president said on Oct. 21 that Trump Media & Technology Group would become publicly traded following a merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp.

Trump’s social media platform called "Truth Social" will debut in November and roll out nationwide during the first quarter of 2022.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

He is also planning a streaming video service to compete with "woke and politicized 'entertainment' programming created by Big Tech and Big Media players" and is also considering "cancel-proof" web services and payment processing opportunities.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % FB FACEBOOK, INC. 315.87 +0.06 +0.02% TWTR TWITTER, INC. 55.65 -5.72 -9.32%

Trump is targeting established Big Tech players, including Facebook and Twitter, both of which banned his accounts.