Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Middle East

Trump lifts Turkey sanctions after cease-fire deal

Associated Press
close
Fox News national security analyst Walid Phares discusses the U.S.’s withdrawal from Syria, the release of ISIS detainees, and Turkey’s cease-fire in Syria.video

ISIS territorial caliphate ‘is not going to come back again’: Walid Phares

Fox News national security analyst Walid Phares discusses the U.S.’s withdrawal from Syria, the release of ISIS detainees, and Turkey’s cease-fire in Syria.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says Turkey has informed the U.S. it will make "permanent" a five-day cease-fire in Syria. In response, he says he's directing the lifting of economic sanctions on Turkey.

Continue Reading Below

Claiming success at the U.S.-brokered effort, Trump said Wednesday, "this was an outcome created by us." The cease-fire required Kurdish forces formerly allied with the U.S. against the Islamic State group to move out of a roughly 20-mile (32-kilometer) zone on the Turkish border.

Trump says, "We've saved the lives of many, many Kurds."

Trump says nearly all U.S. troops will be leaving Syria but some will remain to safeguard oil fields in Syria. Russian forces have since begun joint patrols with Kurdish forces along the Turkish-Syrian border.

Trump says if Turkey breaches the cease-fire the sanctions could be reimposed.