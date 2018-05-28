Trump finds making good on his trade agenda isn't so easy

President Donald Trump's hard-line views on trade, a staple of his message long before he entered politics, are beginning to collide with the realities of global politics.

Trade talks with China and on revising the North American Free Trade Agreement have hit stumbling blocks. And that's posing a challenge for a president who — as a candidate — pledged to make trade deals more equitable for the United States. He's also tweeted that trade wars are "easy to win."

Making good on Trump's trade agenda — at least lately — hasn't been so easy.

His administration threatened China with $150 billion in tariffs, then suspended plans to impose the penalties, for now.

And Trump's team has hit an impasse with Canada and Mexico on NAFTA negotiations.