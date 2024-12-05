Expand / Collapse search
Trump congratulates bitcoiners — El Salvador's Nayib Bukele takes victory lap with bitcoin over 100K

El Salvador has been accumulating bitcoin for years

Swan Bitcoin advisor Max Keiser explains why El Salvador is bullish on Bitcoin and discusses the potential impact of a Trump presidency on the crypto industry on 'Making Money.'

El Salvador is achieving the American dream through Bitcoin: Max Keiser

Swan Bitcoin advisor Max Keiser explains why El Salvador is bullish on Bitcoin and discusses the potential impact of a Trump presidency on the crypto industry on 'Making Money.'

President-elect Donald Trump congratulated bitcoin holders, and El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele took a victory lap on social media in response to bitcoin surpassing $100,000.

"CONGRATULATIONS BITCOINERS!!! $100,000!!! YOU’RE WELCOME!!! Together, we will Make America Great Again!" Trump declared on Truth Social.

Trump, who positioned himself as a pro-crypto candidate during the 2024 election, pledged earlier this year that if elected his administration's policy would be for the U.S. to retain all the bitcoin it holds and all the bitcoin it obtains going forward. 

"This will serve in effect as the core of the strategic national bitcoin stockpile," Trump declared during remarks at the 2024 bitcoin conference in Nashville.

Left: Donald Trump; Center: Bitcoin symbol; Left: El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele

Left: Republican presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally at the PPG Paints Arena on Nov. 4, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Penn.; Center: In this photo illustration, a visual representation of the digital Cryptocurrency, Bitco (Left: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images; Center: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images; Right: Tomas Cuesta/Getty Images)

El Salvador has been accumulating the cryptocurrency, and with bitcoin soaring to new heights, Bukele, an outspoken bitcoin bull who has presided over the nation's embrace of the digital asset, is taking a victory lap.

He shared a screenshot of a more than $603,000,000 portfolio, likely showing off the value of the country's bitcoin holdings.

The tweet earned a response from business magnate Elon Musk, who wrote, "Impressive."

Bukele shared the screenshot of the massive portfolio in response to a post from an X account called "Autism Capital" that urged him to "Post the portfolio again," adding, "It's time to dunk on the haters."

President of El Salvador Nayib Bukele

President of El Salvador Nayib Bukele waves as he takes part in a wreath-laying ceremony to pay homage to Argentine national hero General Jose de San Martin as part of a visit to Argentina at San Martin square on Sept. 30, 2024 in Buenos Aires, Argen (Tomas Cuesta/Getty Images)

An X account called "Salvadoran Pride" posted a gif of Hulk Hogan and wrote, "President Bukele asking the haters what they have to say about Bitcoin now." 

Bukele responded with an ear emoji.

Back in 2021, El Salvador became the first country to adopt bitcoin as legal tender.

close
The Central American nation has been buying bitcoin for years. "El Salvador has just bought it’s first 200 coins," Bukele tweeted in 2021.