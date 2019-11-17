Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Donald Trump

Trump promises cash before Thanksgiving to farmers caught up in China trade war

"The smaller farms and farmers will be big beneficiaries," Trump says.

By FOXBusiness
close
Director of the National Economic Council under President Trump Larry Kudlow says 'the progress is good' when it comes to a possible U.S.-China trade deal. video

Kudlow: China trade talks are working ‘around the clock’

Director of the National Economic Council under President Trump Larry Kudlow says 'the progress is good' when it comes to a possible U.S.-China trade deal.

President Trump promised payouts for farmers caught up in the China trade war before Thanksgiving on Sunday.

Continue Reading Below

"Our great Farmers will recieve another major round of 'cash,' compliments of China Tariffs, prior to Thanksgiving," Trump wrote on Twitter. "The smaller farms and farmers will be big beneficiaries."

"In the meantime, and as you may have noticed, China is starting to buy big again," he continued. "Japan deal DONE. Enjoy!"

In the past, the Trump administration has used the Commodity Credit Corporation's ability to make direct payments to compensate farmers for billions in losses due to tariffs.

US-CHINA TRADE DEAL HAS 'VERY HIGH PROBABILITY OF HAPPENING': WILBUR ROSS

Trump's claim comes as the U.S. and China are putting the finishing touches on an initial trade deal, but they aren't done yet.

FILE - In this Nov. 16, 2009 file photo, chickens stand in their cages at a farm near Stuart, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

The first phase of an agreement that may have as many as three phases will be "relatively limited in scope," with the major focus being on "current trade" and whether China is willing to commit to $40 billion to $50 billion of agriculture purchases, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo on "Mornings with Maria" on Friday.

If China is willing to commit, the U.S. wants to make sure there are no "escape hatches to the commitment," Ross said.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"The important thing is to make sure that the deal is what we think it is," Ross added.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

FOX Business' Jonathan Garber contributed to this report.