Trump Calls Racism 'evil' And Says White Supremacists Are 'repugnant'

President Donald Trump said Monday that "racism is evil," and announced a civil-rights investigation has been opened into the attack at a white-supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va. Trump called out white supremacists and groups including the Ku Klux Klan as "repugnant." The president had been criticized for his initial statement about the incident, in which he said the altercations came from "many sides" of the event. One person was killed and nearly 20 were injured at the rally on Saturday.
Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.
Continue Reading Below