Trucker who can't pay portion of $17,000 fine on overweight rig ends up jailed for 4 days

A Florida truck driver has been jailed for four days in Pennsylvania for not being able to pay a portion of the $17,000 fine he got for driving an overweight rig.

Francisco Amareles-Amareles, of Hialeah, was arrested Saturday after police saw him drive his 40-ton rig onto a narrow road with a 10-ton limit.

Police believe he mistook Alpine Street in Canonsburg for Alpine Drive, a rural road in Cecil Township.

A district judge refused to release Amareles-Amareles unless he posted $10,000 to secure his appearance at a Wednesday hearing on the fine.

The company the driver works for didn't immediately return calls Tuesday. Court records don't list an attorney for him.

Police say the whole thing might have been avoided if the trucker had used a better GPS device.