Trivago IPO Could End 2016 On a Sour Note As It Prices Below The Expected Range

German hotel-search company Trivago N.V. disclosed in a filing Friday that it priced its initial public offering below the expected range, and was offering fewer American depositary receipts for sale. The company, which had changed its name from Travel B.V., said the IPO priced at $11 per ADs, below the previously-expected range of $13 to $15 per ADS. Trivago filed Friday to sell 26.1 million ADS, 18.1 million ADS from the company and 8 million ADS from selling shareholders; last week, the company had filed to sell 28.5 million ADS, 18.1 million ADS from the company and 10.4 million ADS from selling shareholders. Trivago expects proceeds of $188.8 million from the IPO, which is expected to be the last U.S. IPO of 2016. The stock is expected to begin trading Friday, on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "TRVG."
