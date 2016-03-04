Trimble Navigation to Acquire OmniSTAR

Trimble Navigation (NASDAQ:TRMB) has inked a deal to acquire the GPS service OmniSTAR for an undisclosed price from privately-held Fugro in an effort to improve its capabilities in correction services.

Separately, Trimble and Fugro entered into a multi-year service agreement in which Fugro will continue operating its correction network and satellite service broadcast systems that power OmniSTAR.

The transaction, subject to closing conditions, is slated to close in the first quarter. OmniSTAR will become part of Trimble’s engineering and construction segment.

“Today, our agriculture customers use OmniSTAR services to perform planting, harvesting, variable rate application and many other operations,” said Patricia Boothe, general manager of Trimble's newly-formed positioning services division. “Our expanded portfolio will provide not only farmers, but also surveying, construction and GIS professionals with more options to satisfy their particular accuracy, delivery and financial needs.”

OmniSTAR provides global navigation satellite system correction services that help improve the accuracy for precise positioning applications.