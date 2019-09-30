Travel the world, hit the slopes and get paid for it

Temperatures on the East coast will still reminder you of summer this week, but in some places, like the Rockies, snow is already falling.

Ski.com is ready for winter, according to Travel & Leisure.

For the second year in a row, Ski.com, for a few extremely dedicated skiers to travel the globe, ski down some of the coolest mountains, and document it all for social media as part of its as part of the dream job.

Ski.com is the largest provider of ski vacations in North America.

They usually hire one person, but this year 12 people will get hired.

Among this year's destinations, Aspen Snowmass, Colorado; Jackson Hole, Wyoming; Big Sky, Montana; Banff and Lake Louise, Alberta; Chamonix, France; or Niseko, Japan.

To apply, interested job seekers must choose their ideal destination and submit a 90-second application video between Sept. 17, 2019, and Oct. 29, 2019 explaining why they'd be the perfect fit.