TransUnion buys Neustar for $3.1B to expand into digital marketing

Sept 13 - TransUnion said on Monday it would buy information services company Neustar for $3.1 billion in cash, helping the credit reporting agency expand into the digital marketing and fraud prevention spaces.

Neustar will be bought from an investment group led by Golden Gate Capital that took the company private in 2017 in a deal valued at $2.9 billion, including debt.

Virginia-based Neustar is a provider of real-time information and analysis that helps businesses identify potential customers and determines which ads to serve them.

The company has more than 8,000 clients worldwide and is expected to generate about $575 million of revenue and $115 million of adjusted core earnings in 2021, TransUnion said.

"The acquisition advances TransUnion's strategy to diversify from its core credit solutions with complementary digital marketing and fraud mitigation capabilities," the company said in a statement.

Neustar’s security business was excluded from the deal and would become a portfolio company of Golden Gate Capital and Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC after the close of the deal.

The deal is expected to close in the final quarter of this year.

Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Aditya Soni