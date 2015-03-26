Transportation Sector Wrap

The Transportation sector (IYT) showed little change during trading today while the S&P 500 rose 1.7%.

The ETF, as a proxy for the sector, tracked farther from the overall market today than over the past month. As trading began today, IYT was down 4% over the last thirty trading days while the S&P 500 climbed -4.3%.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) was a major gainer in the sector, rising 11.4% (+$1.06) to close at $10.32 with 996,792 shares moving. The stock traded in a range of $8.91 to $10.39. Share price has been rising, and is up 45 cents (4.6%) from a price of $9.87 on May 14, 2012.

Torm Ax2FS (NASDAQ:TRMD) was a major loser in the sector. Its price dropped 11.2% (-4 cents) to close at 31 cents, as 33,247 shares moved. The stock traded in a range of 31 cents to 35 cents.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) rose 3.5% to close at $35.38, cross its 50-day moving average of $34.94 and 200-day moving average of $33.88.

Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATR) rose 5.9% to close at $20.13, approaching its 50-day moving average of $21.05. It has also moved closer to its 200-day moving average of $21.82.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) hit a new 52-week low today, hitting $5.94 to fall below the previous low of $6.02.