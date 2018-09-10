Trade, inflation and 9/11 attacks remembered in the week ahead

Trade will remain a focus as the week begins. President Trump said his administration will be ready to impose additional tariffs on China, while Canadian officials have offered a positive view of trade talks with the U.S.

US and EU trade chiefs will hold their first meeting in Brussels on Monday, to pursue closer transatlantic ties after President Trump agreed to drop his threat of tariffs on EU cars.

The 17th remembrance of the 9/11 attacks will be marked on Tuesday with events at the World Trade Center site, the Pentagon and the field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where Flight 93 came down.

In economic news, traders will examine the latest small business conditions.

Wednesday is Apple Day, as the company holds a product event. The exact details aren’t known, but reports center around three iPhones with, potentially, radically different designs and an all-screen iPad Pro with Face ID. There is also the chance of the long-awaited AirPower charging pad and the fourth-generation Apple Watch. There may be a new MacBook of some kind, likely an entry-level model which could replace the MacBook Air. And maybe even AirPods 2.

Fed Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard speaks on the US economy and monetary policy before the CFA Society Chicago.

Staying with the Fed theme, the Beige Book will also be released. It’s a report published ahead of Fed meetings that includes information on current economic conditions from each of the Fed’s districts.

Traders will also get the first inflation-related report of the week with a check on producer prices.

On Thursday, the Bank of England will announce its latest interest rate decision.

Fed Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic speaks on the economic outlook and monetary policy before the Mississippi Council of Economic Education.

Traders will examine the latest jobless claims and another inflation report in the form of consumer prices.

The week wraps up with a report on retail sales, import and export prices and consumer sentiment.

Fed Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans speaks on current economic conditions and monetary policy before an event hosted by the Sweetwater Sound Company.