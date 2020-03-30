Toyota halts production in European plants

Continue Reading Below

Toyota Motor Corp. said Monday its auto plants in Europe will halt production, at least until April 20, because of the new coronavirus outbreak.

Its European plants are in France, Great Britain, Czechoslovakia, Poland, Turkey and Portugal.

All its plants in China resumed normal production Monday, spokeswoman Kayo Doi said. Japan’s top automaker also stopped production in Russia, through Friday.

It earlier halted assembly lines in North America and has partially shut down production in Japan, South America and parts of Asia.