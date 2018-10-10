Top French court to rule on faulty breast implant scandal

France's top court is ruling in a case that may require some 1,700 women around the world to pay back compensation they received over rupture-prone breast implants.

The decision Wednesday concerns German products-testing company TUV Rheinland, which was initially ordered to pay damages to the women.

Continue Reading Below

An appeals court later found the Germany company was not liable for the faulty implants, which were made by French manufacturer Poly Implant Prothese, or PIP.

PIP was convicted of fraud for making implants with industrial-grade silicone instead of medical silicone. But the bankrupt company couldn't pay damages to women who suffered from leaky implants as a result, so women sought compensation from TUV Rheinland instead.

The German company says it has paid 5.7 million euros ($6.5 million) in damages to 1,700 women. Tens of thousands of women worldwide received the faulty implants.