Top 10 New York Stock Exchange-traded stocks posting largest percentage increases

A look at the 10 biggest percentage gainers on New York Stock Exchange at 1 p.m.:
Molson Coors A rose 9.9 percent to $89.00.
Anglogold Ashanti Ltd. rose 8.9 percent to $9.32.
Seabridge Gold Inc. rose 8.9 percent to $7.91.
Sprott Physical Silver Trust rose 7.7 percent to $6.68.
GoldCorp. rose 7.5 percent to $21.12.
Eldorado Gold Corp. rose 7.5 percent to $6.74.
Speedway Motorsports Inc. rose 7.5 percent to $21.19.
Newmont Mining Corp. rose 6.9 percent to $19.67.
Silver Wheaton Corp. rose 6.9 percent to $21.30.
Pretium Resources Inc. rose 6.4 percent to $5.78.