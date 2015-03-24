Top 10 New York Stock Exchange-traded stocks posting largest percentage increases

MarketsAssociated Press

A look at the 10 biggest percentage gainers on New York Stock Exchange at 1 p.m.:

Molson Coors A rose 9.9 percent to $89.00.

Anglogold Ashanti Ltd. rose 8.9 percent to $9.32.

Seabridge Gold Inc. rose 8.9 percent to $7.91.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust rose 7.7 percent to $6.68.

GoldCorp. rose 7.5 percent to $21.12.

Eldorado Gold Corp. rose 7.5 percent to $6.74.

Speedway Motorsports Inc. rose 7.5 percent to $21.19.

Newmont Mining Corp. rose 6.9 percent to $19.67.

Silver Wheaton Corp. rose 6.9 percent to $21.30.

Pretium Resources Inc. rose 6.4 percent to $5.78.