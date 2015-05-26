Top 10 New York Stock Exchange-traded stocks posting largest percentage decreases

StocksAssociated Press

A look at the 10 biggest percentage decliners on New York Stock Exchange at 1 p.m.:

Natural Resource Partners LP fell 19.2 percent to $5.59.

Trinity Industries Inc. fell 7.8 percent to $33.44.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. fell 6.7 percent to $645.92.

Alamos Gold Inc. fell 6.4 percent to $6.68.

DR Horton Inc. fell 6.2 percent to $26.80.

Coeur Mining Inc. fell 5.3 percent to $5.21.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. fell 5.0 percent to $29.06.

Neff Corp. fell 4.7 percent to $11.03.

Invitae Corp. fell 4.6 percent to $13.24.

Autoliv Inc. fell 4.5 percent to $118.18.