Top 10 Nasdaq-traded stocks posting largest percentage increases

A look at the 10 biggest percentage gainers on Nasdaq at 1 p.m.:
Bridgford Foods Corp. rose 22.0 percent to $9.50.
Continue Reading Below
China Information Technology Inc. rose 21.0 percent to $5.12.
Carolina Financial rose 10.2 percent to $24.24.
BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. rose 10.0 percent to $13.19.
Penford Corp. rose 9.8 percent to $13.73.
Community Fin Cp MD rose 9.5 percent to $23.64.
Advertisement
Fusion Telecomm rose 8.0 percent to $5.40.
Kandi Technologies Group Inc. rose 6.2 percent to $14.87.
BlackBerry Ltd. rose 5.1 percent to $11.16.
Remark Media Inc. rose 5.1 percent to $8.79.