Top 10 Nasdaq-traded stocks posting largest percentage increases

IndustriesAssociated Press

A look at the 10 biggest percentage gainers on Nasdaq at 1 p.m.:

Bridgford Foods Corp. rose 22.0 percent to $9.50.

China Information Technology Inc. rose 21.0 percent to $5.12.

Carolina Financial rose 10.2 percent to $24.24.

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. rose 10.0 percent to $13.19.

Penford Corp. rose 9.8 percent to $13.73.

Community Fin Cp MD rose 9.5 percent to $23.64.

Fusion Telecomm rose 8.0 percent to $5.40.

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. rose 6.2 percent to $14.87.

BlackBerry Ltd. rose 5.1 percent to $11.16.

Remark Media Inc. rose 5.1 percent to $8.79.