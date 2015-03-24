Top 10 Nasdaq-traded stocks posting largest percentage decreases

IndustriesAssociated Press

A look at the 10 biggest percentage decliners on Nasdaq at 1 p.m.:

Prosensa Holding NV fell 15.8 percent to $10.54.

GT Advanced Technologies Inc. fell 13.5 percent to $16.91.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. fell 12.7 percent to $12.06.

Vital Therapies fell 11.3 percent to $24.15.

Adept Technology Inc. fell 10.3 percent to $9.89.

Radius Health Inc. fell 10.3 percent to $13.56.

Northwest Biotherapeutics Inc. fell 9.5 percent to $6.46.

Ocera Therapeutics Inc. fell 9.2 percent to $6.98.

Mackinac Financial Corp. fell 9.1 percent to $12.05.

Sorrento Therapeut fell 9.1 percent to $6.16.