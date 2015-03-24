Top 10 Nasdaq-traded stocks posting largest percentage decreases

A look at the 10 biggest percentage decliners on Nasdaq at 1 p.m.:
Prosensa Holding NV fell 15.8 percent to $10.54.
GT Advanced Technologies Inc. fell 13.5 percent to $16.91.
Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. fell 12.7 percent to $12.06.
Vital Therapies fell 11.3 percent to $24.15.
Adept Technology Inc. fell 10.3 percent to $9.89.
Radius Health Inc. fell 10.3 percent to $13.56.
Northwest Biotherapeutics Inc. fell 9.5 percent to $6.46.
Ocera Therapeutics Inc. fell 9.2 percent to $6.98.
Mackinac Financial Corp. fell 9.1 percent to $12.05.
Sorrento Therapeut fell 9.1 percent to $6.16.