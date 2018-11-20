TJX: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

The TJX Cos. (TJX) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $762.3 million.

The Framingham, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 61 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 63 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 61 cents per share.

The parent of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and other stores posted revenue of $9.83 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.5 billion.

TJX expects full-year earnings to be $2.41 to $2.43 per share.

TJX shares have risen 28 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed almost 1 percent. The stock has risen 38 percent in the last 12 months.

