Tiffany: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

article

Tiffany & Co. on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $144.7 million.

Continue Reading Below

The New York-based company said it had profit of $1.17 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1 per share.

The luxury jeweler posted revenue of $1.08 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.04 billion.

Tiffany expects full-year earnings to be $4.65 to $4.80 per share.

Tiffany shares have increased 25 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed slightly more than 8 percent. The stock has climbed 47 percent in the last 12 months.

Advertisement

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TIF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TIF