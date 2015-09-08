This week's top 10 paid and free apps for iPhone and iPad on the App Store

Associated Press

App Store Official Charts for the week ending September 7, 2015:

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft: Pocket Edition, Mojang

2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

3. Five Nights at Freddys 4, Scott Cawthon

4. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

5. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

6. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.

7. THE GAME OF LIFE Classic Edition, Electronic Arts

8. Afterlight, Afterlight, Collective, Inc

9. Akinator the Genie, Elokence

10. Ski Safari 2, Sleepy Z Studios Pty Ltd

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. PhotoMath, PhotoPay Ltd.

2. Happy Wheels, Jim Bonacci

3. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

4. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

5. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

6. YouTube, Google, Inc.

7. Snapchat, Snapchat, Inc.

8. Layout from Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

9. Pandora - Free Music & Radio, Pandora Media, Inc.

10. Google Maps, Google, Inc.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Minecraft: Pocket Edition, Mojang

2. Goat Simulator MMO Simulator, Coffee Stain Studios

3. Notability, Ginger Labs

4. Five Nights at Freddys 4, Scott Cawthon

5. Explore Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood, PBS KIDS

6. Terraria, 505 Games (US), Inc.

7. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

8. Goat Simulator, Coffee Stain Studios

9. I am Bread, Bossa Studios Ltd

10. Ski Safari 2, Sleepy Z Studios Pty Ltd

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Happy Wheels, Jim Bonacci

2. YouTube, Google, Inc.

3. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

4. Calculator for iPad Free, International Travel Weather Calculator

5. Google Docs, Google, Inc.

6. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

7. Google Drive - free online storage from Google, Google, Inc.

8. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

9. Dungeon Boss, Big Fish Games, Inc

10. Chrome - web browser by Google, Google, Inc.

(copyright) 2015 Apple Inc.