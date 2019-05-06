This Week: Consumer borrowing, Disney earns, consumer prices

A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:

DEEPER IN DEBT

The Federal Reserve issues its latest monthly snapshot of U.S. consumer borrowing trends Tuesday.

The tally, which excludes mortgages and other loans secured by real estate, is expected to show consumer borrowing increased by $16.5 billion in March, following a gain of $15.2 billion the previous month. The increase in February pushed total consumer borrowing to a record $4.05 trillion.

Consumer credit, monthly change, seasonally adjusted, billions of dollars:

Oct. 22.2

Nov. 19.7

Dec. 14.1

Jan. 17.7

Feb. 15.2

March (est.) 16.5

Source: FactSet

MAGIC MOUSE

The blockbuster "Avengers" sequel should supercharge Walt Disney's results in the April-June quarter.

For now, though, the focus will be on the media giant's results in the January-March quarter, which are due out Wednesday. Wall Street predicts the report will show earnings and revenue declined from a year earlier. Beyond earnings, investors will be listening for new details on Disney's upcoming video streaming service.

HIGHER PRICES SEEN

Economists expect that a gauge of U.S. consumer prices rose last month from a year earlier.

The Labor Department's consumer price index, due out Friday, is projected to show a gain of 2.1% in April. That would follow an annual increase of 1.9% in March, due to rising gasoline and other costs. Inflation has been relatively modest even as the job market has strengthened and wage gains have accelerated.

Consumer price index, annual percent change, not seasonally adjusted:

Nov. 2.2

Dec. 1.9

Jan. 1.6

Feb. 1.5

March 1.9

April (est.) 2.1

Source: FactSet