This Simple Slideshow Will Help You Finally Understand Bank of America

Bank of America is the most heavily traded stock on the S&P 500. It's also, at least in my opinion, the most difficult publicly traded company for individual investors to understand and analyze.

I created the slideshow below to help bridge this gap. It walks viewers through a simplified breakdown of Bank of America's three main business lines: traditional banking, investment banking, and asset/wealth management.

If you're a current or prospective investor in Bank of America, spending a minute or two flipping through the slideshow will be well worth your time. It reveals how I've come to view the $2.2 trillion megabank after spending years wrapping my head around it.

