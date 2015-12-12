McDonald's may be battling against stiff competition from fast-casual upstarts, but its stock is still a favorite among the nation's leading investors and money managers, including Bank of America . McDonald's top-five institutional shareholders own $19 billion worth of its outstanding common stock, equating to an ownership interest of 17.6%.

Bank of America's stake in the burger giant serves as a case in point. The nation's second biggest bank by assets controls a $2.1-billion position in McDonald's. While that only equates to a 1.97% ownership interest, it's nevertheless a sizable holding when you consider that McDonald's is among the biggest companies in the United States. It's also enough to qualify Bank of America as McDonald's fifth biggest institutional investor, as the slideshow below reveals.

Continue Reading Below

What other companies count themselves among McDonald's five biggest shareholders? You can find the answer to this question in the brief slideshow below.

Slideshow data, as well as the data cited for Bank of America, was sourced from Yahoo! Finance and YCharts.com on December 10, 2015. Slideshow image credit: McDonald's.

The article These 5 Companies Own 18% of McDonalds Stock originally appeared on Fool.com.

John Maxfield has no position in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Try any of our Foolish newsletter services free for 30 days. We Fools may not all hold the same opinions, but we all believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Copyright 1995 - 2015 The Motley Fool, LLC. All rights reserved. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.