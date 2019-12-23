These 3 companies join S&P 500
Live Nation Entertainment, Zebra Technologies and Steris join the S&P 500
The S&P 500 has three new members beginning Monday.
The live-concert producer and online-ticket seller Live Nation Entertainment, designer and manufacturer of enterprise-mobile computers Zebra Technologies and medical products and services provider Steris will become the newest members of the S&P 500 on Monday. All three companies have a market capitalization of more than $12 billion.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|LNY
|n.a.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|ZBRA
|ZEBRA TECHS
|258.21
|+5.72
|+2.27%
|STE
|STERIS
|152.54
|+2.70
|+1.80%
The three companies will replace the global asset management company Affiliated Managers Group, travel search engine TripAdvisor and real estate investment trust Macerich Co, which will enter the S&P MidCap 400.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|AMG
|AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP
|85.89
|+1.39
|+1.64%
|TRIP
|TRIPADVISOR INC.
|29.98
|-0.09
|-0.28%
|MAC
|MACERICH
|26.27
|-0.20
|-0.76%
The S&P MidCap 400 will also see the addition of Grand Canyon Education and Lear Corp. They will replace Oasis Petroleum and Southwestern Energy Co., which will enter the S&P SmallCap 600.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|LOPE
|GRAND CANYON EDUCATION
|98.13
|+0.57
|+0.58%
|LEA
|LEAR CORP
|141.08
|-0.34
|-0.24%
|OAS
|OASIS PETROLEUM INC.
|3.02
|+0.01
|+0.17%
|SWN
|SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO
|2.31
|+0.01
|+0.22%
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will also join the S&P MidCap 400, trading places with Granite Construction.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|ARWR
|ARROWHEAD PHARMACEUTICALS INC
|64.45
|+0.96
|+1.51%
|GVA
|GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC.
|27.45
|-0.57
|-2.03%