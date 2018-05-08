The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending May 6, 2018:
1. 12 Strong
2. Thor: Ragnarok
3. Peter Rabbit
4. Game Night (2018)
5. The Post
6. The Greatest Showman
7. American Assassin
8. Den of Thieves
9. Fifty Shades Freed
10. Hostiles
iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:
1. Lady Bird
2. The 12th Man
3. Darkest Hour
4. Borg vs McEnroe
5. Phantom Thread
6. The Killing of a Sacred Deer
7. Super Troopers
8. The Great Outdoors: Eleven
9. The Magic Pill
10. In the Fade
