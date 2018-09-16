'The Predator' gobbles up competition at box office

Image 1 of 2 ▼ This image released by 20th Century Fox shows a scene from "The Predator." (Kimberley French/20th Century Fox via AP)

"The Predator" is at the top of the food chain in its first weekend in theaters.

20th Century Fox said Sunday that the film earned an estimated $24 million from more than 4,000 North American theaters.

Starring Olivia Munn and Boyd Holbrook, "The Predator" cost $88 million to produce.

Second place went to the "Conjuring" spinoff "The Nun," which added $18.2 million in its second weekend. The horror pic has now grossed over $85 million.

Lionsgate's "A Simple Favor" opened close behind in third place with $16.1 million. The film from director Paul Feig stars Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively.

Fourth and fifth places are neck and neck. Studios estimates say "White Boy Rick," with $8.8 million, has a slight advantage over "Crazy Rich Asians" with $8.7 million.