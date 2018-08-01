The Motley Fool Launches New Personal Finance Website

For Immediate Release

Contact: Alison Southwick, 703-254-1475

Alexandria, VA—July 30, 2018—The Motley Fool–a financial services company dedicated to helping the world invest better–has launched The Ascent (www.theascent.com) providing consumers with reviews on hundreds of financial products and services such as credit cards, savings accounts, mortgages, and discount brokers.

"For the last 25 years, The Motley Fool has sought to level the playing field on Wall Street and now helps millions of people successfully invest their money every day," said Austin Smith manager of The Ascent. "With the creation of The Ascent, The Motley Fool brings its financial expertise, trusted advice, and unbiased analysis to the world of daily personal finance decisions."

The Ascent's number one goal is helping people find the best offers to improve their finances, therefore:

All of the content on The Ascent is made available for free. This includes hundreds of financial product reviews as well as jargon-free advice on how to navigate getting out of debt, finding a broker, getting a great mortgage, and more.

Wherever possible, The Ascent relies on first-person reviews of financial products, so consumers can read about the offer's pros and cons from someone who has experienced it directly.

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule. If we wouldn't recommend an offer to a family member, we wouldn't recommend it on The Ascent either. Editorial opinions have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by advertisers.

About The Motley Fool

Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, Va., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool Holdings, Inc., is a financial services company dedicated to helping the world invest better. The Motley Fool reaches millions of people around the globe each month through its innovative investing solutions, websites, books, newspaper column, and media appearances. The Motley Fool's operating companies include The Motley Fool, LLC, and its international subsidiaries, which publish websites and newsletters about investing; Motley Fool Asset Management, LLC, which advises the Motley Fool Funds family of mutual funds and newly launched ETF; and Motley Fool Wealth Management, LLC, which provides personal investment advice and managed accounts to its clients.

