The Latest: Warner calls Huawei threat to national security

The Latest on the arrest of an executive of Chinese telecoms equipment maker Huawei Technologies. (All times local):

3:47 p.m.

Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia called Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei a "threat to our national security" and urged Canada to exclude Huawei equipment from its 5G mobile phone network.

Canadian officials arrested Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou on Saturday. The Globe and Mail newspaper, citing law enforcement sources, reported that she is suspected of violating U.S. sanctions against Iran. The arrest has complicated U.S.-China negotiations over trade.

"This is a reminder that we need to take seriously the risks of doing business with companies like Huawei and allowing them access to our markets," said Warner, the top Democrat on the Senate intelligence committee.

2:40 p.m.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he knew in advance of the pending arrest of an executive for a Chinese tech company but says it was the decision of law enforcement authorities and there was no political interference.

The arrest of Meng Wanzhou, who is suspected of trying to evade U.S. trade curbs on Iran, could further complicate a trade standoff between Beijing and Washington.

China's foreign ministry is demanding that Canada release Meng, the chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies, and the daughter of its founder. She faces possible extradition to the United States.

Huawei, the biggest global supplier of network gear used by phone and internet companies, has been the target of U.S. security organizations.

Trudeau says the government respects its independent judiciary process and there was no political involvement. He noted there is a publication ban on the case and says cannot comment further. He says he's had no direct or indirect conversations with the Chinese about the case.

1:58 p.m.

U.S. national security adviser John Bolton says in an interview with NPR that he knew in advance of the pending arrest in Canada of an executive for a Chinese tech company.

The arrest of Meng Wanzhou, who is suspected of trying to evade U.S. trade curbs on Iran, could further complicate a trade standoff between Beijing and Washington.

4:20 p.m.

China's foreign ministry has demanded Canada release a top executive at Chinese telecoms giant Huawei Technologies who has been detained while in transit, and reveal the reasoning behind her arrest.

Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told reporters Thursday that China was in contact over the case of Meng Wanzhou with both Canada and the U.S., which requested her detention on suspicion of trying to evade U.S. curbs on trade with Iran.

Geng also said Meng's legal rights must be ensured. He said neither Canada or the U.S. had so far responded to China's concerns.

Meng, Huawei's chief financial officer, faces possible extradition to the United States, according to Canadian authorities. Meng was detained in Vancouver on Saturday, the day President Donald Trump met with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Argentina.

1:50 p.m.

China has demanded Canada release a Huawei Technologies executive who was arrested in a case that adds to technology tensions with Washington and threatens to complicate trade talks.

Huawei's chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou, faces possible extradition to the United States, according to Canadian authorities. The Globe and Mail newspaper, citing law enforcement sources, said she is accused of trying to evade U.S. curbs on trade with Iran.

The arrest follows a U.S.-Chinese cease-fire in a tariff war over Beijing's technology policy.

Asian stock markets tumbled on the news, fearing renewed U.S.-Chinese tensions that threaten global economic growth.

The Chinese Embassy in Ottawa said Meng broke no U.S. or Canadian laws and demanded Canada "immediately correct the mistake" and release her.