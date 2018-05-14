The Latest: Vermont Senate leader says veto threat 'bizarre'

The Latest on the Vermont governor rejecting the budget and tax bills (all times local):

8:30 p.m.

Continue Reading Below

The president pro tem of the Vermont Senate is calling the promise by Republican Gov. Phil Scott to veto the state budget and a property tax bill "beyond bizarre."

Democratic and Progressive Sen. Tim Ashe said Monday the budget and the state property tax bill passed the Legislature with overwhelming support and the budget grew at a slower rate than that proposed by Scott.

Scott has said he'll veto the two bills because they would violate his promise to avoid new taxes.

Scott says he was left with no choice but to issue the vetoes. He adds he's optimistic he and the Legislature can find a resolution before the end of the fiscal year.

Ashe says he hopes Scott signs the two bills.

Advertisement

___

5:50 p.m.

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott says he will veto the state budget and property tax bills passed by the Legislature because they would violate his promise to avoid any new taxes.

Speaking at the Vermont Fuel Conference in Killington on Monday, the Republican governor said he was left with no choice but to issue the vetoes, but added he is optimistic that he and the Legislature could find a resolution before the end of the fiscal year.

Democratic leaders of the House and Senate believe they have passed fiscally responsible spending plans.

The disagreement comes as the state has an unexpected surplus that Scott wants to use to buy down property tax rates. Democrats want to pay down long-term debt. The Legislature adjourned late Saturday. WCAX-TV reports that Scott wants them to return for a special session this month.

___

This item has been corrected to show the budget and the taxes are two bills, not one bill.