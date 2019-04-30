The Latest: Trumps file suit to block bank subpoenas

article

The Latest on President Donald Trump's lawsuit to block subpoenas for his financial records (all times local):

Continue Reading Below

3:40 p.m.

President Donald Trump, his family and the Trump Organization have filed a lawsuit against Deutsche Bank and Capital One in an attempt to block congressional subpoenas seeking their banking and financial records.

The lawsuit by Trump, sons Donald Jr. and Eric and daughter Ivanka was filed Monday in federal court in New York. The Trump Organization and the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust are among the other plaintiffs.

Two House committees subpoenaed Deutsche Bank and several other financial institutions earlier this month as part of investigations into the Republican president's finances.

__

Advertisement

9:45 a.m.

The Democratic chairs of two congressional committees that subpoenaed President Donald Trump's financial records say his lawsuit to try to block their efforts is "meritless."

House Intelligence Committee chair Rep. Adam Schiff and House Financial Services Committee chair Rep. Maxine Waters issued a joint statement after the lawsuit was filed Monday in New York.

Trump, three of his children and the Trump Organization filed the suit against Deutsche (DOY'-chuh) Bank and Capital One in an attempt to block the subpoenas.

The financial institutions were subpoenaed this month as part of investigations into the Republican president's finances.

Schiff and Waters say Congress "will not be deterred from carrying out its constitutional responsibilities." They allege the lawsuit is designed to "put off meaningful accountability as long as possible."

Deutsche Bank says it's "committed to providing appropriate information to all authorized investigations." Capital One hasn't responded to a request for comment.

___

6:35 a.m.

A German bank being sued by President Donald Trump in his attempt to block congressional subpoenas for his business records says it's "committed to providing appropriate information."

Deutsche (DOY'-chuh) Bank spokeswoman Kerrie McHugh said Tuesday in a statement, "We remain committed to providing appropriate information to all authorized investigations and will abide by a court order regarding such investigations."

Trump is suing Deutsche Bank and Capital One. The lawsuit by Trump, his sons Donald Jr. and Eric and his daughter Ivanka was filed Monday in federal court in New York.

Two House committees subpoenaed Deutsche Bank and several other financial institutions this month as part of investigations into Trump's finances.

The Trump lawsuit seeks to block the financial institutions from disclosing information and complying with the subpoenas.

Capital One hasn't responded to a request for comment.

___

5:40 a.m.

President Donald Trump is suing Deutsche (DOY'-chuh) Bank and Capital One in an attempt to block congressional subpoenas for his business records.

The lawsuit by Trump, his sons Donald Jr. and Eric and his daughter Ivanka was filed Monday in federal court in New York. The Trump Organization and the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust are among the other plaintiffs.

Two House committees subpoenaed Deutsche Bank and several other financial institutions earlier this month as part of investigations into Trump's finances.

The Trumps want a federal judge to declare the subpoenas unlawful and unenforceable. The lawsuit also seeks to block the financial institutions from disclosing information and complying with the subpoenas.

The banks have not responded to requests for comment.

___

This story has been corrected to show Trump wants a judge to declare the subpoenas unenforceable, not enforceable.