The Latest: Teachers union defends use of dues

The Latest on a Pennsylvania court ruling in a case involving the use of teacher union dues to promote the candidacy of Gov. Tom Wolf. (all times local):

2:50 p.m.

Continue Reading Below

A Pennsylvania teachers union says members' dues aren't being "contributed to political candidates or spent on public communications about candidates."

A state appeals court on Thursday ordered the Pennsylvania Labor Relations Board to investigate a college professor's complaint involving the use of teacher union dues to promote the candidacy of Gov. Tom Wolf.

The Pennsylvania State Education Association sent the professor a letter in support of Wolf and ran articles praising the Democrat in its magazine. Mary Trometter, an assistant professor of culinary arts at Pennsylvania College of Technology in Williamsport, says state law prohibits public employee unions from using union funds to support political candidates.

The teachers union says in a statement that state law and U.S. Supreme Court rulings allow unions to "privately communicate with members and their families on any subject."

___

Advertisement

1:30 p.m.

A Pennsylvania appeals court says the state Labor Relations Board erred when it refused to investigate a college professor's complaint involving the alleged use of teacher union dues to promote the candidacy of Gov. Tom Wolf.

State law prohibits public employee unions from using union funds to support political candidates.

Mary Trometter, an assistant professor at Pennsylvania College of Technology in Williamsport, says the state's largest teachers' union violated the law by sending her a letter in support of Wolf and running articles supportive of the Democrat in its magazine.

The labor relations board claims it has no authority to investigate possible violations and referred Trometter's complaint to the state attorney general.

Commonwealth Court says the board is shirking its responsibility to enforce compliance with the law.

Thursday's ruling sends the professor's complaint back to the board for consideration.