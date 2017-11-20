The Latest: MBTA approves $723M overhaul of fare system

The Latest on the MBTA's announcement of a new automated fare collection system (all times local):

3:45 p.m.

The fiscal control board that oversees the Boston-area transit agency has approved a 13-year, $723 million contract to develop and operate a revamped fare collection system.

MBTA officials said Monday the new system will be designed to allow passengers to board trolleys, trains and buses with a single tap of a credit card or smartphone.

The current "CharlieCard" would be phased out by 2020.

Cash will no longer be allowed on any vehicle, but cash-paying customers will be able to buy fare cards before boarding.

Officials hope the system will speed up boarding, cut down on fare evasion and eventually lower costs for the MBTA.

Officials say the contractor, Cubic Corp., has experience designing similar systems for other major transit systems.

The contract includes two five-year options that could extend it through 2041.

